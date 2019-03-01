Listen Live Sports

...

Coogi: Rapper-inspired basketball shirt looks like ours

March 1, 2019 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The clothing brand Coogi has launched a full-court press against the Brooklyn Nets over a Notorious B.I.G.-inspired jersey.

The New York Times says a special version of the team’s jersey is at the center of a copyright lawsuit against the Nets, the National Basketball Association and Nike.

Coogi is heavily associated with the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace. He referenced Coogi in some of his songs, including the hit “Hypnotize.”

The company says a multicolored stripe pattern called “Brooklyn Camo” on the Nike-manufactured “City Edition” jersey copies its designs.

The lawsuit says the amount of the alleged damages would be “established at trial.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass says the lawsuit has “no merit whatsoever.”

The Nets and Nike declined to comment.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

