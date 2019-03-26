Cooper agrees to contract extension with Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning have signed coach Jon Cooper to a multiyear contract extension.

The team announced the deal with the league’s longest-tenured coach on Tuesday, but did not say how long the new contract will run.

Cooper has led the Lightning, who have the NHL’s best record this season, to the Eastern Conference finals three of the past four seasons. The team also appeared in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning are 59-14-4 and have clinched the Presidents’ Trophy.

Advertisement

Cooper has a 301-157-44 record in six-plus seasons with Tampa Bay.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.