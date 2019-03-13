Coppin State faces NC A&T in MEAC quarters

Coppin State (8-24, 8-9) vs. No. 2 seed NC A&T (18-12, 13-3)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MEAC semifinals is up for grabs as Coppin State and NC A&T prepare to meet. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 21, when the Aggies outshot Coppin State 54.5 percent to 45.6 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to the 80-71 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors. Lamar Morgan, Chad Andrews-Fulton, Cedric Council Jr. and Kent Auslander have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

DOMINANT DEJUAN: Dejuan Clayton has connected on 24.4 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. NC A&T has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Coppin State has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: NC A&T has averaged 64.2 points per game over its last five games. The Aggies have given up only 58 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

