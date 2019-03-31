Listen Live Sports

Corbin scheduled to start for Washington against New York

March 31, 2019 3:05 am
 
New York Mets (77-85, fourth in the NL East in 2018) vs. Washington Nationals (82-80, second in the NL East in 2018)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals finished 41-35 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. New York pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.07.

Nationals Injuries: None listed.

Mets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

