Cornell looks to end streak vs Brown

Cornell (13-14, 5-6) vs. Brown (17-10, 5-6)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown looks to extend Cornell’s conference losing streak to five games. Cornell’s last Ivy League win came against the Brown Bears 70-66 on Feb. 15. Brown lost 80-77 loss at home against Columbia in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Cornell’s Matt Morgan, Steven Julian and Jack Gordon have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Big Red scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MATT: Morgan has connected on 44.5 percent of the 211 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Cornell is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Big Red are 8-14 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

BEHIND THE ARC: Brown’s Desmond Cambridge has attempted 215 3-pointers and connected on 33 percent of them, and is 11 of 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is rated second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74.7 points per game.

