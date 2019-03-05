Listen Live Sports

Cornerback Kevin Johnson released by Houston Texans

March 5, 2019 7:27 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released by the Houston Texans.

Johnson was a first-round pick in 2015 out of Wake Forest but never lived up to his high draft status in a career that was plagued by injuries. He got a concussion in a preseason game last season and after a second one in the first week of the regular season he was placed on injured reserve and didn’t return.

He played in every game as a rookie in 2015, but appeared in just 10 the next season because of a broken foot. He missed four games in 2017 with a sprained knee and finished with 47 tackles in a season where he started four games.

___

