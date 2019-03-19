Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cowboys agree to terms on 1-year contract with WR Cobb

March 19, 2019
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, though he was limited to nine games last season because of a hamstring injury and a concussion.

Along with the addition of Cobb, the Cowboys on Tuesday re-signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper L.P. Ladouceur They also signed Kerry Hyder, a defensive end from Texas Tech who was with Detroit last season.

Dallas has brought in Cobb and re-signed receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year deal since slot receiver Cole Beasley left in free agency last week for a four-year deal with Buffalo.

Cobb has 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Packers from 2011 through last season. The 28-year-old receiver was a Pro Bowl pick in 2014, when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

