Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys re-sign DT Ross, exercise options on 3 other players

March 8, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Daniel Ross while exercising the options on contracts for receiver Allen Hurns, center Joe Looney and linebacker Joe Thomas.

Ross gives Dallas depth on the defensive front, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding defensive end Randy Gregory, who is suspended indefinitely.

The moves were announced Friday.

Hurns was in the midst of a disappointing first season with the Cowboys after signing as a free agent when he broke his ankle in a gruesome injury while being tackled during a wild-card win over Seattle last season.

Advertisement

Looney started all 16 games at center after four-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick was diagnosed with a nerve disorder during the preseason. Thomas was a solid backup behind emerging stars Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.