Coyotes-Avalanche Sums

Arizona 0 0 2 0—2 Colorado 0 2 0 0—3 Colorado won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 11:41; Panik, ARI, (tripping), 13:27; MacKinnon, COL, (tripping), 14:36; Cole, COL, (holding), 19:40.

Second Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 39 (Landeskog, Kerfoot), 13:37 (pp). 2, Colorado, Brassard 14 (Wilson, Soderberg), 19:26 (pp). Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI, (elbowing), 12:37; Cousins, ARI, (tripping), 17:36; Panik, ARI, (hooking), 19:26.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 13 (Demers, Hinostroza), 12:00. 4, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 14 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 19:09. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Arizona 0 (, Cousins NG, , Galchenyuk NG, , Hinostroza NG), Colorado 1 (, MacKinnon G, , Landeskog NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-9-20-3_44. Colorado 7-10-7-3_27.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Colorado 2 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 25-19-8 (27 shots-25 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 17-9-4 (44-42).

A_18,045 (18,007). T_2:43.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

