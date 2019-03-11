Coyotes-Blackhawks Sums

Arizona 1 0 0—1 Chicago 2 4 1—7

First Period_1, Arizona, Panik 12 (Dvorak), 4:27. 2, Chicago, Perlini 9 (DeBrincat, Seabrook), 6:38. 3, Chicago, Saad 22 (Toews, Gustafsson), 8:09. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Perlini 10 (Strome, Kahun), 3:16. 5, Chicago, Kunitz 3 (Kruger, Kampf), 6:26. 6, Chicago, Kane 41 (Anisimov, Kahun), 8:50. 7, Chicago, Toews 30, 14:08. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 14:08; Gustafsson, CHI, (slashing), 15:03; Chychrun, ARI, (slashing), 17:11.

Third Period_8, Chicago, Perlini 11 (Murphy, DeBrincat), 19:56. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (holding), 6:44.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-9-10_25. Chicago 11-16-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Pickard 4-5-2 (18 shots-15 saves), Kuemper 22-16-5 (16-12). Chicago, Crawford 10-15-2 (25-24).

A_21,574 (19,717). T_2:26.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.

