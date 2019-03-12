Coyotes-Blues Sum

|Arizona
|0
|1
|2—3
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Arizona, Panik 13, 1:05.
Third Period_2, Arizona, Hinostroza 12 (Richardson), 0:23. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 7 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 18:49 (pp). 4, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 10 (Kuemper), 19:38.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-7-10_22. St. Louis 12-10-18_40.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 23-16-5 (40 shots-39 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 16-4-1 (21-19).
A_18,428 (19,150). T_2:19.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Greg Devorski.
