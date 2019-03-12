Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Blues Sum

March 12, 2019 11:02 pm
 
Arizona 0 1 2—3
St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Panik 13, 1:05.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Hinostroza 12 (Richardson), 0:23. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 7 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 18:49 (pp). 4, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 10 (Kuemper), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-7-10_22. St. Louis 12-10-18_40.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 23-16-5 (40 shots-39 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 16-4-1 (21-19).

A_18,428 (19,150). T_2:19.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Greg Devorski.

