Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Devils Sum

March 23, 2019 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 0 0 0—1
New Jersey 1 0 0 0—2
New Jersey won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 12 (Garland, Galchenyuk), 2:31. 2, New Jersey, Stafford 4 (Wood, Zacha), 17:01.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Shootout_Arizona 1 (Cousins NG, Galchenyuk NG, Hinostroza NG, Keller NG, Garland G, Panik NG), New Jersey 2 (Palmieri NG, Stafford NG, Severson NG, Hischier NG, Coleman G, Zacha G).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-7-5-1_24. New Jersey 8-10-12-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 24-18-7 (32 shots-31 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 8-9-0 (24-23).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.