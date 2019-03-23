Coyotes-Devils Sums

Arizona 1 0 0 0—1 New Jersey 1 0 0 0—2 New Jersey won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 12 (Garland, Galchenyuk), 2:31. 2, New Jersey, Stafford 4 (Wood, Zacha), 17:01. Penalties_New Jersey bench, served by Agostino (too many men on the ice), 13:42.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Cousins, ARI, (high sticking), 2:05; Hinostroza, ARI, (tripping), 4:51; Cousins, ARI, (delay of game), 9:55; McLeod, NJ, (interference), 12:22; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (tripping), 13:58.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Kuemper, ARI, served by Garland, (delay of game), 13:17.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (cross checking), 0:55.

Shootout_Arizona 1 (Cousins NG, Galchenyuk NG, Hinostroza NG, Keller NG, Garland G, Panik NG), New Jersey 2 (Palmieri NG, Stafford NG, Severson NG, Hischier NG, Coleman G, Zacha G).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-7-5-1_24. New Jersey 8-10-12-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 24-18-7 (32 shots-31 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 8-9-0 (24-23).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

