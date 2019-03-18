Coyotes-Lightning Sums

Arizona 1 0 0—1 Tampa Bay 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 14 (Dvorak, Panik), 5:03. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 36 (McDonagh, Miller), 6:54. Penalties_Killorn, TB, (slashing), 9:44.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 10 (Cirelli, Killorn), 0:44. 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 15, 19:15 (sh). 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 20 (Vasilevskiy), 19:51 (sh). Penalties_Paquette, TB, (roughing), 6:18; Panik, ARI, (cross checking), 6:18; Galchenyuk, ARI, (hooking), 8:50; Stamkos, TB, (delay of game), 18:21.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-11-11_29. Tampa Bay 8-10-6_24.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 24-17-6 (22 shots-20 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-8-4 (29-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.

