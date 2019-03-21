Coyotes-Panthers Sums

Arizona 1 0 1—2 Florida 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Grabner 9 (Richardson), 7:45 (sh). 2, Florida, Barkov 33 (Huberdeau, Dadonov), 19:45. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI, (hooking), 7:37.

Second Period_3, Florida, Hoffman 34 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 10:55 (pp). Penalties_Hjalmarsson, ARI, (interference), 4:17; Arizona bench, served by Garland (too many men on the ice), 9:52; Hoffman, FLA, (tripping), 13:05; Trocheck, FLA, (cross checking), 17:38.

Third Period_4, Florida, Weegar 4 (Huberdeau, Dadonov), 5:09. 5, Arizona, Richardson 17, 17:36. 6, Florida, Barkov 34 (Vatrano), 19:10. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-6-16_34. Florida 9-6-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 24-18-6 (21 shots-18 saves). Florida, Luongo 15-15-4 (34-32).

A_12,576 (19,250). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

