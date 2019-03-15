Listen Live Sports

Crawley lifts Georgia Southern over Louisiana-Monroe 81-67

March 15, 2019 11:35 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Isaiah Crawley had a season-high 21 points as Georgia Southern beat Louisiana-Monroe 81-67 in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Crawley shot 9 for 12 from the field.

David-Lee Jones Jr. had 17 points for Georgia Southern (21-11). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tookie Brown had 10 points and six rebounds for Georgia Southern.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Warhawks (18-15). Daishon Smith added 16 points. Travis Munnings had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

