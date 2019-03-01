Listen Live Sports

Creighton upsets No. 13 Marquette women

March 1, 2019 10:48 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Audrey Faber scored 24 points and Creighton upset Big East regular-season champion No. 13 Marquette 71-65 on Friday night.

Jaylyn Agnew added 15 points and Temi Carda 11 points for the Bluejays (14-14, 8-9), who have won three straight as they continue their drive for a first-round bye in the Big East tournament. Creighton, in a three-way tie for fifth, is host to DePaul on Sunday in a regular-season finale while Marquette (23-6, 14-3) plays at Providence.

Creighton went on a 20-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to lead 33-13 with Faber scoring nine points. Marquette was 0-of-8 shooting during that stretch with five turnovers while was Creighton 7 of 9. An 8-0 run cut the lead to nine with two minutes left in the half but Creighton led 40-27 at the break.

The lead remained in double figures until the Golden Eagles cut the lead to single digits in the final 1½ minutes, getting as close as five with 3.6 seconds left on a bucket by Natisha Hiedeman.

Hiedeman finished with 22 points. Amani Wilborn scored 21 points and Danielle King had 10 rebounds.

Creighton was 18 of 23 at the line, Marquette 8 of 12.

Marquette beat Creighton 85-67 on Dec. 31.

