Crew-Revolution, Sums

Columbus 1 1—2 New England 0 0—0

First half_1, Columbus, Zardes, 1 (Santos), 26th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Zardes, 2 (Jimenez), 90th.

Goalies_Columbus, Zack Steffen, Joe Bendik; New England, Brad Knighton, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Columbus, Trapp, 36th; Santos, 77th. New England, Zahibo, 35th; Bye, 87th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Logan Brown; Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_13,808.

Lineups

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro; Artur, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Justin Meram (Robinho, 74th), Pedro Santos (Hector Jimenez, 90th), Gyasi Zardes.

New England_Brad Knighton; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell (Tajon Buchanan, 80th), Zahibo; Juan Agudelo (Justin Gerard Rennicks, 46th), Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez, 46th).

