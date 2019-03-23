Crew-Union, Sums

Columbus 0 0—0 Philadelphia 2 1—3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Accam, 1 (Picault), 31st minute; 2, Philadelphia, Accam, 2, 41st.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 1 (Accam), 48th.

Goalies_Columbus, Joe Bendik, Jon Kempin; Philadelphia, Carlos Miguel, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Columbus, Sauro, 68th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Adam Wienckowski; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_15,135.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Carlos Miguel; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 81st), Alejandro Bedoya, Ilsinho (Oliver Mbaizo, 75th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; David Accam.

Columbus_Joe Bendik; Harrison Afful, Hector Jimenez, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro; Artur (Luis Argudo, 65th), Ricardo Clark, Federico Higuain, Robinho (Eduardo Sosa, 84th); Patrick Mullins (JJ Williams, 54th), Pedro Santos.

