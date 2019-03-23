Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Crew-Union, Sums

March 23, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 0 0—0
Philadelphia 2 1—3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Accam, 1 (Picault), 31st minute; 2, Philadelphia, Accam, 2, 41st.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 1 (Accam), 48th.

Goalies_Columbus, Joe Bendik, Jon Kempin; Philadelphia, Carlos Miguel, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Columbus, Sauro, 68th.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Adam Wienckowski; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_15,135.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Carlos Miguel; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 81st), Alejandro Bedoya, Ilsinho (Oliver Mbaizo, 75th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; David Accam.

Columbus_Joe Bendik; Harrison Afful, Hector Jimenez, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro; Artur (Luis Argudo, 65th), Ricardo Clark, Federico Higuain, Robinho (Eduardo Sosa, 84th); Patrick Mullins (JJ Williams, 54th), Pedro Santos.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.