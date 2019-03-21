Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cristiano Ronaldo fined $22K by UEFA for obscene gesture

March 21, 2019 11:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.

Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin to send Juventus to the quarterfinals.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone’s gesture.

Juventus faces Ajax next month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.