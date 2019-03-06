Listen Live Sports

Crutcher carries Dayton over La Salle 70-39

March 6, 2019 10:19 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dayton to a 70-39 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Josh Cunningham had 18 points for Dayton (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Obi Toppin added 13 points. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the hosts.

The Explorers’ 39 points on 28.1 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Dayton opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-18 heading to the locker room at halftime, Dayton kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Explorers’ 21 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Jared Kimbrough had nine rebounds for the Explorers (9-20, 7-10).

Pookie Powell, who led the Explorers in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 9).

Dayton finishes out the regular season against Duquesne on the road on Saturday. La Salle finishes out the regular season against Fordham at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

