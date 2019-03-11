CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

No. 9 seed Colorado State (12-19, 7-11) vs. No. 8 seed Boise State (12-19, 7-11)

Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 1 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State is set to face Boise State in the first round of the MWC tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 27, when the Rams shot 58.2 percent from the field while holding Boise State’s shooters to just 39.7 percent en route to a 76-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nico Carvacho, J.D. Paige, Kris Martin, Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 97 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Paige has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rams are 0-12 when they score 68 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 68 points. The Broncos are 0-12 when allowing 72 or more points and 12-7 when holding opponents below 72.

WINNING WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 78.6 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 6-19 when they shoot below 78.6 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MWC teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season and just 7.7 times per game over their last three games.

