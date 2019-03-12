CSUB faces UTRGV in WAC quarters

No. 5 seed Cal State Bakersfield (16-14, 7-9) vs. No. 4 seed Texas Rio Grande Valley (18-15, 9-7)

Western Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Texas Rio Grande Valley are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the WAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 9, when the Vaqueros outshot Cal State Bakersfield 40.4 percent to 36.1 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 79-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javon Levi, Terry Winn III, Tyson Smith and Jordan Jackson have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Vaqueros points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Levi has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 16-5 when scoring at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: The Vaqueros are 6-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 12-15 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 11-14 when falling short of that total.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.1 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

