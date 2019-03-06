CSUB looks to sweep Seattle

Cal State Bakersfield (16-12, 7-7) vs. Seattle (16-13, 4-10)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield goes for the season sweep over Seattle after winning the previous matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last played on Jan. 3, when the Roadrunners shot 52.5 percent from the field while limiting Seattle’s shooters to just 39.2 percent en route to the 83-71 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Myles Carter, Matej Kavas and Delante Jones have collectively scored 43 percent of Seattle’s points this season. For Cal State Bakersfield, Rickey Holden, Damiyne Durham and James Suber have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Seattle is 0-8 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Roadrunners are 11-12 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.6 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14.4 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.