Cubs 10, Diamondbacks 2

Chicago Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Ia.Happ 2b 3 0 1 0 S.Brito rf 3 0 0 0 Gmbrone 2b 2 0 2 1 Qrecuto 2b 2 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 1 1 0 0 K.Marte cf 3 0 0 0 R.Court 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Szczr cf 2 0 0 0 Schwrbr dh 2 0 1 1 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 Higgins pr 1 0 0 1 A.Aplin lf 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 2 1 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Ia.Rice c 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 1 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 1 1 0 W.Flres 2b 2 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 1 1 0 0 Ke.Cron 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Addci 1b 2 1 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Young 1b 2 1 1 3 Chsholm ss 2 1 1 0 Zagunis rf 3 1 2 3 N.Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Bernard rf 2 0 0 0 Y.Tomas 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Field lf 3 0 0 0 A.Avila c 2 0 2 0 C.Burks lf 2 1 1 0 D.Vrsho pr 2 0 2 1 Mrzilli cf 3 1 1 0 C.Kelly dh 2 0 1 0 Hnnmann cf 1 0 0 0 Mthisen ph 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 36 2 9 2

Chicago 100 300 510—10 Arizona 000 000 002—2

E_Cron 3 (4). DP_Chicago 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Giambrone (2), Caratini (1), Burks (1), Varsho 2 (2). HR_Young (2), Zagunis (2), Cron (1). SB_Schwarber (1). CS_Happ (1). SF_Higgins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Quintana W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Chatwood H, 1 3 3 0 0 0 3 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robinson 1 2 0 0 0 1 Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scahill 1 3 2 2 1 0 Arizona Ray L, 1-1 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 Rzepczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Holland 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Aguilar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Widener 2 1 0 0 2 1 McFarland 2-3 3 4 2 0 0 Lewis 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Sherfy 1 2 1 1 0 0 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Robinson (Mathisen), Crichton (Short).

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Winters; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:03. A_12,597

