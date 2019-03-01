Cubs 10, Diamondbacks 2

|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ia.Happ 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Brito rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gmbrone 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Bote 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Court 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Szczr cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Higgins pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A.Aplin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Rice c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Flres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ke.Cron 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Addci 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Chsholm ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Zagunis rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Tomas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Field lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|C.Burks lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Vrsho pr
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Mrzilli cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hnnmann cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mthisen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Chicago
|100
|300
|510—10
|Arizona
|000
|000
|002—2
E_Cron 3 (4). DP_Chicago 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Giambrone (2), Caratini (1), Burks (1), Varsho 2 (2). HR_Young (2), Zagunis (2), Cron (1). SB_Schwarber (1). CS_Happ (1). SF_Higgins (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chatwood H, 1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robinson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scahill
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Ray L, 1-1
|2 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Aguilar
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Widener
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|McFarland
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sherfy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Robinson (Mathisen), Crichton (Short).
WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Winters; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:03. A_12,597
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.