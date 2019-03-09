Listen Live Sports

Cubs 11, Angels 4

March 9, 2019 6:21 pm
 
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher lf 4 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 1
Sndoval lf 0 1 0 0 Brnstin ph 3 0 1 1
Ju.Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 Zobrist 2b 2 0 1 1
J.Rojas 1b 1 0 1 0 Bthncrt 2b 2 0 0 1
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 A.Rizzo dh 3 0 0 0
Ju.Leon c 1 0 1 1 V.Mchin ph 1 0 0 0
C.Pello rf 4 0 1 0 Schwrbr lf 3 2 2 0
Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Caro lf 2 0 1 0
Ta.Ward 3b 4 1 1 0 Dscalso 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Court 3b 3 2 1 0
J.Adell cf 1 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 2 3 2 2
Bo.Way cf 2 1 1 1 A.Adman ss 1 0 0 0
W.Tovar ss 3 0 1 0 J.Addci 1b 4 1 1 1
Bldquin ss 1 0 0 0 T.Durna 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Jones 2b 1 0 1 1 F.Arcia c 2 0 1 1
C.Jstus 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Davis c 2 2 2 2
J.Krger dh 4 0 0 0 J.Field cf 2 0 0 0
C.Myers pr 1 1 1 1
Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 38 11 13 11
Los Angeles 100 200 001—4
Chicago 032 010 32x—11

E_Ward (3), Descalso (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Rojas (4), Way (1), Jones (1), Zobrist (2), Schwarber (4), Hoerner (1), Davis (1), Myers (1). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Bour (2), Hoerner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 3 3 4 1
Clark BS, 0-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Jewell 1 1 0 0 0 2
Curtiss S, 4-4 1 1 1 0 1 1
Rhoades BS, 0-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Ramsey S, 2-2 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Klonowski BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Chicago
Underwood Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 0
Strop W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 1 0
Cishek H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kontos 1 3 2 2 0 0
Wick H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1
Ramirez H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1
Baldonado 1 0 0 0 0 0
De La Cruz 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Curtiss (Hoerner), De La Cruz (Sandoval).

WP_Curtiss, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:11. A_15,608

