Cubs 12, Rangers 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora Jr. cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.500
|Baez ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.400
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Bote 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Zobrist dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|b-Descalso ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Zagunis lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Schwarber ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|11
|8
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.750
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|6
|Chicago
|000
|162
|120—12
|13
|0
|Texas
|002
|000
|002—
|4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Zagunis in the 6th. b-flied out for Zobrist in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 3. 2B_Bote (1), Zagunis (1), Schwarber (1), Odor (1). HR_Baez (1), off Minor; Baez (2), off Chavez; Bryant (1), off Dowdy; Andrus (1), off Lester; Mazara (1), off Montgomery. RBIs_Almora Jr. (1), Bryant 3 (3), Rizzo (1), Baez 4 (4), Heyward (1), Zagunis (1), Andrus 2 (2), Mazara 2 (2). CS_Contreras (1), DeShields (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Almora Jr., Baez 2, Schwarber); Texas 1 (Pence). RISP_Chicago 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bryant, Heyward 2. GIDP_Heyward, Zagunis.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|98
|3.00
|Rosario
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Strop
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|13.50
|Montgomery
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|27.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|3
|76
|11.57
|Chavez
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|24
|40.50
|Gomez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Bird
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0.00
|Kelley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Dowdy
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|36
|13.50
|Springs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
Bird pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Montgomery 1-1, Chavez 2-2, Gomez 2-1, Bird 3-1, Kelley 3-0. HBP_Minor (Bote).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:07. A_48,538 (49,115).
