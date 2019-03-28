Cubs 12, Rangers 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora Jr. cf 6 1 2 1 0 3 .333 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .250 Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .500 Baez ss 5 2 2 4 0 1 .400 Contreras c 3 1 0 0 2 2 .000 Bote 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500 Zobrist dh 2 2 1 0 2 0 .500 b-Descalso ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Heyward rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .400 Zagunis lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500 a-Schwarber ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 37 12 13 11 8 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Andrus ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .750 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Pence dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Mazara rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 32 4 6 4 2 6

Chicago 000 162 120—12 13 0 Texas 002 000 002— 4 6 0

a-struck out for Zagunis in the 6th. b-flied out for Zobrist in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 3. 2B_Bote (1), Zagunis (1), Schwarber (1), Odor (1). HR_Baez (1), off Minor; Baez (2), off Chavez; Bryant (1), off Dowdy; Andrus (1), off Lester; Mazara (1), off Montgomery. RBIs_Almora Jr. (1), Bryant 3 (3), Rizzo (1), Baez 4 (4), Heyward (1), Zagunis (1), Andrus 2 (2), Mazara 2 (2). CS_Contreras (1), DeShields (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Almora Jr., Baez 2, Schwarber); Texas 1 (Pence). RISP_Chicago 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Heyward 2. GIDP_Heyward, Zagunis.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, W, 1-0 6 4 2 2 2 3 98 3.00 Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Strop 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 13.50 Montgomery 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 27.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 6 6 2 3 76 11.57 Chavez 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 24 40.50 Gomez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Bird 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00 Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Dowdy 2 4 3 3 2 1 36 13.50 Springs 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Bird pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Montgomery 1-1, Chavez 2-2, Gomez 2-1, Bird 3-1, Kelley 3-0. HBP_Minor (Bote).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:07. A_48,538 (49,115).

