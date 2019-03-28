Listen Live Sports

Cubs 12, Rangers 4

March 28, 2019 7:30 pm
 
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almr Jr cf 6 1 2 1 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 3 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 1 3 2
J.Baez ss 5 2 2 4 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Cntrras c 3 1 0 0 Pence dh 4 1 1 0
Bote 2b 4 2 2 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 2
Zobrist dh 2 2 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0
Dscalso ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 5 1 2 1 Mathis c 3 0 0 0
Zagunis lf 2 1 1 1
Schwrbr ph-lf 3 0 1 0
Totals 37 12 13 11 Totals 32 4 6 4
Chicago 000 162 120—12
Texas 002 000 002— 4

DP_Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 3. 2B_Bote (1), Zagunis (1), Schwarber (1), Odor (1). HR_Bryant (1), J.Baez 2 (2), Andrus (1), Mazara (1). CS_Contreras (1), DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester W,1-0 6 4 2 2 2 3
Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strop 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Montgomery 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Texas
Minor L,0-1 4 2-3 5 6 6 2 3
Chavez 2-3 2 3 3 2 0
Gomez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Bird 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dowdy 2 4 3 3 2 1
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 1

K.Bird pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Minor (Bote).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:07. A_48,538 (49,115).

