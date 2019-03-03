Cubs 13, White Sox 4

Chicago Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Zobrist 2b 3 1 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 Hnnmann cf 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Brynt dh 2 3 2 3 Mendick 3b 1 1 1 1 Higgins ph 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 Dlmnico 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Addci 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 1 1 0 M.Adlfo ph 1 0 0 0 T.Davis c 2 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 1 1 1 C.Tlson lf 0 0 0 0 Mrzilli lf 1 1 0 0 Collins c 2 0 1 0 Da.Bote 3b 1 1 1 3 Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 C.Admes 3b 2 2 2 2 Andrson ss 2 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 4 1 1 2 J.Rndon ss 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 2b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 1 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 1 0 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 2 0 1 0 A.Engel cf 2 1 1 2 J.Field rf 3 1 1 1 Cordell cf 1 0 0 0 Bernard rf 1 0 1 1 Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 36 13 13 13

Chicago 000 120 010—4 Chicago 181 002 01x—13

E_Sanchez (1), Adames (2). DP_Chicago 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Chicago 9. 2B_Bote (1), Happ (1). HR_Mendick (1), Abreu (2), Engel (1), Bryant (2), Adames (1). SF_Bote (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Banuelos L, 0-1 1 1-3 0 2 2 4 0 Minaya 0 5 6 6 1 0 Bummer 1 4 2 1 1 2 Burr BS, 2-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0 Herrera 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Foster 1 0 0 0 1 1 Lambert 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Chicago Darvish W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnette 1 1 1 1 0 0 Maples 1 2 2 2 0 2 Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Zagurski 1 1 1 1 0 2 Mekkes 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Banuelos (Field).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Bellino.

Advertisement

T_3:19. A_16,069

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.