Cubs 13, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hnnmann cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt dh
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Mendick 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Higgins ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Addci 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adlfo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Davis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C.Tlson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrzilli lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Collins c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Bote 3b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gnzalez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes 3b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Andrson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Rndon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mdrigal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Engel cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.Field rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cordell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|Chicago
|000
|120
|010—4
|Chicago
|181
|002
|01x—13
E_Sanchez (1), Adames (2). DP_Chicago 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Chicago 9. 2B_Bote (1), Happ (1). HR_Mendick (1), Abreu (2), Engel (1), Bryant (2), Adames (1). SF_Bote (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Banuelos L, 0-1
|1 1-3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Minaya
|0
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Bummer
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Burr
|BS, 2-4
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lambert
|1 1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Darvish W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lugo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnette
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maples
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Tazawa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Zagurski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mekkes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Banuelos (Field).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:19. A_16,069
