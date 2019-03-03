Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 13, White Sox 4

March 3, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Zobrist 2b 3 1 0 0
Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 Hnnmann cf 1 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Brynt dh 2 3 2 3
Mendick 3b 1 1 1 1 Higgins ph 2 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0
Dlmnico 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Addci 1b 2 0 0 0
Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 1 1 0
M.Adlfo ph 1 0 0 0 T.Davis c 2 0 0 0
Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 1 1 1
C.Tlson lf 0 0 0 0 Mrzilli lf 1 1 0 0
Collins c 2 0 1 0 Da.Bote 3b 1 1 1 3
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 C.Admes 3b 2 2 2 2
Andrson ss 2 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 4 1 1 2
J.Rndon ss 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 2b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 2 1 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 1 0
Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 2 0 1 0
A.Engel cf 2 1 1 2 J.Field rf 3 1 1 1
Cordell cf 1 0 0 0 Bernard rf 1 0 1 1
Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 36 13 13 13
Chicago 000 120 010—4
Chicago 181 002 01x—13

E_Sanchez (1), Adames (2). DP_Chicago 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Chicago 9. 2B_Bote (1), Happ (1). HR_Mendick (1), Abreu (2), Engel (1), Bryant (2), Adames (1). SF_Bote (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Banuelos L, 0-1 1 1-3 0 2 2 4 0
Minaya 0 5 6 6 1 0
Bummer 1 4 2 1 1 2
Burr BS, 2-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Foster 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lambert 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Chicago
Darvish W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnette 1 1 1 1 0 0
Maples 1 2 2 2 0 2
Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Zagurski 1 1 1 1 0 2
Mekkes 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Banuelos (Field).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Bellino.

Advertisement

T_3:19. A_16,069

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.