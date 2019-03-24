Listen Live Sports

Cubs 24, Padres 6

March 24, 2019 7:29 pm
 
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zagunis rf 3 3 2 0 Tts Jr. ss 1 1 0 0
Brnstin rf 2 0 1 3 T.Frnce 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Admes 3b 5 3 3 5 A.Hdges c 2 1 0 0
Bthncrt 3b 2 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 1 0 0 0
Da.Bote 2b 5 3 4 1 C.Sagle c 1 0 1 0
A.Weber 2b 2 0 1 1 F.Reyes rf 3 0 1 1
J.Addci 1b 5 1 2 2 Cordero pr 1 0 0 0
J.Young 1b 1 0 0 0 N.Schlz lf 1 0 0 0
Russell ss 3 3 1 1 W.Myers cf 3 1 1 1
A.Adman ss 2 0 1 0 Scvuzzo rf 1 0 0 0
Cratini c 3 2 2 3 Renfroe lf 3 1 1 1
M.Amaya c 3 1 1 0 N.Esley lf 1 0 0 0
J.Field lf 4 1 2 0 M.Mrgot dh 3 0 1 1
D.Dwees pr 2 2 1 0 C.Baker ph 1 0 0 0
P.Evans dh 5 2 4 6 L.Urias 2b 3 1 1 1
C.Myers pr 1 1 1 0 O.Bsabe 2b 1 0 0 0
Bernard cf 3 1 1 2 J.Prela 1b 3 1 1 1
D.Wlson cf 1 1 0 0 B.Znica 1b 1 0 0 0
G.Grcia 3b 2 0 0 0
Vn Gnsn ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 52 24 27 24 Totals 34 6 7 6
Chicago 610 572 030—24
San Diego 300 300 000—6

E_Tatis Jr. (2). DP_Chicago 1, San Diego 0. 2B_Zagunis (4), Adames 2 (5), Bote (3), Weber (1), Adduci 2 (3), Caratini (2), Evans (4), Myers (2), Margot (4). HR_Evans (1), Urias (2), Pirela (4). SB_Zagunis (3), Cordero (6), Myers (4). SF_Caratini (1), Bernard (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Montgomery W, 1-0 2 3 3 3 2 0
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brach 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Lugo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Collins 1 0 0 0 0 1
Webster 1 0 0 0 0 0
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 3
Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baldonado 1 1 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Allen L, 2-1 2-3 6 6 6 0 1
Mitchell 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Solis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Reyes 1-3 5 5 5 2 0
Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Quantrill 2-3 4 7 0 2 1
Radke 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Colletti 2 4 3 3 2 2
Belen 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Belen (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:37. A_11,695

