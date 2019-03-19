Listen Live Sports

Cubs 6, Mariners 4

March 19, 2019 7:31 pm
 
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ti.Polo dh 5 0 1 0 Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0
K.Ngron ss 1 0 0 0 C.Young 2b 1 0 0 0
Ada.Law 3b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 1 2 0
J.Frley lf 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 2 0 1 0
Kelenic lf 1 0 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
K.Lewis rf 3 2 2 1 R.Court 1b 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 2 1 0 0
T.Lopes 2b 3 0 0 0 V.Mchin ph 1 0 0 0
D.Wlton 2b 1 1 1 1 Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 1
Au.Nola c 2 1 1 1 C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0
Zmm III 1b 4 0 1 1 Cntrras c 2 1 1 1
Mriscal 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Davis c 1 0 1 0
I.Mller cf 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 3 1 2 1
Brnstin rf 1 0 0 0
Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 1
Rederer cf 1 1 1 1
Darvish sp 2 0 1 1
P.Evans 3b 2 0 1 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 36 6 12 6
Seattle 010 101 001—4
Chicago 013 010 01x—6

E_Zammarelli III 2 (2), Evans (1). DP_Seattle 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Lewis (1), Miller (1), Davis (3), Heyward 2 (2), Happ (3). 3B_Hoerner (2). HR_Lewis (1), Walton (1), Roederer (1). SB_Negron (1), Miller (3), Contreras (1). CS_Polo (1), Nola (1). SF_Nola (1), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Crismatt L, 0-1 3 7 4 3 0 3
Leyer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mills 1 1 1 1 0 1
Walker 2 1 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 3 1 1 0 0
Chicago
Darvish W, 2-0 4 2-3 5 2 1 2 6
Edwards Jr. H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Montgomery H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Carasiti H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chatwood H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brach S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Crismatt (Bryant), Mills (Contreras), Edwards Jr. (Nola).

PB_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:54. A_13,576

Post Your Event

