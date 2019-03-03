Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cup of Nations: Australia 4, SKorea 1; NZ 2, Argentina 0

March 3, 2019 5:34 am
 
< a min read
      

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — New captain Sam Kerr scored twice and former captain Lisa De Vanna once to lead Australia to a 4-1 win over South Korea in a Cup of Nations women’s soccer match.

Earlier Sunday, Katie Rood scored in the 50th minute and C.J. Bott 20 minutes later as New Zealand beat Argentina 2-0.

In opening matches on Thursday in Sydney, Australia beat New Zealand 2-0 and South Korea outclassed Argentina 5-0.

The Cup of Nations is a warm-up tournament for the World Cup in France in June. On Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia plays Argentina and New Zealand takes on South Korea in final-round matches.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.