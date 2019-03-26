Cyclones’ forward Cam Lard leaving the program

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cam Lard’s career at Iowa State has come to an end after two up-and-down seasons with the Cyclones.

Iowa State announced on Tuesday that Lard, who recently finished his sophomore season, will leave the program to pursue other basketball opportunities.

Lard flourished after a redshirt season, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2017-18. But some off-court issues led the Cyclones to send Lard to a treatment facility in the offseason. Lard was suspended for seven games to start this season and junior transfer Michael Jacobson earned Lard’s starting spot.

The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench in 2018-19.

Coach Steve Prohm says “we appreciate the efforts that Cameron gave to our program” and he’s made “great strides and we certainly wish him well.”

