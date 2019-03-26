Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cyclones’ forward Cam Lard leaving the program

March 26, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cam Lard’s career at Iowa State has come to an end after two up-and-down seasons with the Cyclones.

Iowa State announced on Tuesday that Lard, who recently finished his sophomore season, will leave the program to pursue other basketball opportunities.

Lard flourished after a redshirt season, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2017-18. But some off-court issues led the Cyclones to send Lard to a treatment facility in the offseason. Lard was suspended for seven games to start this season and junior transfer Michael Jacobson earned Lard’s starting spot.

The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench in 2018-19.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Coach Steve Prohm says “we appreciate the efforts that Cameron gave to our program” and he’s made “great strides and we certainly wish him well.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.