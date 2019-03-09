Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cylla has 23, helps UNC-Wilmington past Elon in CAA tourney

March 9, 2019 10:16 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jeantal Cylla had 23 points as UNC Wilmington beat Elon 93-86 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tourney on Saturday night.

Ty Gadsden had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-22). Devontae Cacok added 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for his 23rd double-double on the season. He has 58 for his career. Jaylen Sims had 13 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington.

Steven Santa Ana had 26 points for the Phoenix (11-21). Sheldon Eberhardt added 16 points. Tyler Seibring had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Seahawks will face Northeastern in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

