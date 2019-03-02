Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dalton leads Houston Baptist over McNeese State 86-65

March 2, 2019 10:35 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Ty Dalton had 20 points as Houston Baptist routed McNeese State 86-65 on Saturday night.

Ian DuBose had 14 points for Houston Baptist (11-16, 7-9 Southland Conference). Braxton Bonds added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Edward Hardt had 10 points for the hosts.

Shamarkus Kennedy had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Cowboys (9-20, 5-11). James Harvey added 15 points. Jarren Greenwood had 12 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Cowboys with the win. McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 79-73 on Jan. 26. Houston Baptist plays Incarnate Word at home on Wednesday. McNeese State faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

