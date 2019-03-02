Dartmouth looks to end streak vs Penn

Penn (16-11, 4-7) vs. Dartmouth (11-16, 2-9)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks to extend Dartmouth’s conference losing streak to six games. Dartmouth’s last Ivy League win came against the Columbia Lions 82-66 on Feb. 9. Penn fell 59-53 at Harvard in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight has averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Brendan Barry has put up 13.8 points. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 17.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devon Goodman has put up 13.8 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. Brodeur has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Penn is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Penn is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Quakers are 10-11 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Penn and Dartmouth are ranked atop the Ivy League when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Quakers are ranked second in the conference with 9.2 3-pointers made per game this season while the Big Green are ranked first at 9.5 per game.

