Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 19 to lift NC Central past NC A&T 65-63

March 16, 2019 12:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Raasean Davis had 19 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 65-63 in the Mid-Eastern Conference tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 17 points for NC Central (17-15). Zacarry Douglas added eight rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 14 points and 10 assists for the Aggies (19-13). Terry Harris added 14 points. Ibrahim Sylla had 10 points.

___

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.