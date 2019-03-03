Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 21 to lead Charlotte past UTEP 68-58

March 3, 2019 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jon Davis had 21 points as Charlotte got past UTEP 68-58 on Sunday.

Cooper Robb had 16 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (7-20, 4-12 Conference USA). Jaylan McGill added 10 points. Malik Martin had six rebounds for the hosts.

Jordan Lathon had 25 points and six rebounds for the Miners (8-19, 3-13) whose losing streak reached four games. Evan Gilyard added 11 points and six rebounds. Paul Thomas had 10 rebounds.

The 49ers evened the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Charlotte 57-53 on Jan. 26. Charlotte takes on Rice at home on Wednesday. UTEP takes on Middle Tennessee at home on Wednesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.