Defense shines as Middle Tennessee defeats UTEP 48-47

March 9, 2019 11:43 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green had 11 points as Middle Tennessee edged past UTEP 48-47 on Saturday night.

Reggie Scurry added nine points for the Blue Raiders, who held the Miners to 28.1 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Middle Tennessee opponent.

Lawrence Mosley had six rebounds for Middle Tennessee (11-20, 8-10 Conference USA). James Hawthorne added 10 rebounds.

Middle Tennessee will open conference tourney play on Wednesday, facing No. 5 seed UAB. The Blue Raiders are seeded No. 12.

Paul Thomas had 14 points for the Miners (8-21, 3-15), who have now lost six games in a row. Evan Gilyard added 10 points. Nigel Hawkins had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blue Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Miners this season. Most recently, Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 69-53 last Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

