Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Delaney carries Sam Houston St. over Stephen F. Austin 68-57

March 9, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Josh Delaney posted 19 points as Sam Houston State defeated Stephen F. Austin 68-57 on Saturday.

Kai Mitchell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Sam Houston State (21-10, 16-2 Southland Conference). Marcus Harris added 10 points. Albert Almanza had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Shannon Bogues had 17 points and six assists for the Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. John Comeaux added 13 points. Kevon Harris had 10 points.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Sam Houston State defeated Stephen F. Austin 94-72 on Feb. 2.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.