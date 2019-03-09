Delaware St. faces Savannah State in MEAC tourney

No. 11 seed Delaware State (5-24, 2-14) vs. No. 6 seed Savannah State (11-19, 8-8)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney First Round, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State and Savannah State are prepared to match up in the first round of the MEAC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 2, when the Tigers outshot Delaware State 39.3 percent to 37.3 percent and hit seven more free throws en route to the 76-73 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Savannah State’s Jaquan Dotson, Zach Sellers and Zaquavian Smith have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johquin Wiley has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last three games. Wiley has accounted for 12 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Delaware State is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-5 when scoring at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Savannah State has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three games while Delaware State has assists on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Savannah State as a collective unit has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

