Sunday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 Championship match Par out 444 345 344 Matt Kuchar 454 345 444 Kevin Kisner 354 354 345 Par in 435 444 534 Matt Kuchar 454 445 4xx Kevin Kisner 434 444 4xx

Kevin Kisner def. Matt Kuchar, 3 and 2.

