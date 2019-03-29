Dell Match Play Groups

Friday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won group) GROUP 1 Wednesday

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 4 and 3.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.

Hideki Matsuyama (24), halved with Chez Reavie (55), United States.

Friday

Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Grace 3-0-0, Matsuyama 1-1-1, Johnson 1-2-0, Reavie 0-2-1.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Justin Rose (2), England, def. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 2 and 1.

Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Justin Rose (2), England, halved with Eddie Pepperell (34), England.

Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. vs. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 1 up.

Friday

Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.

Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.

Standings

x-Justin Rose 2-0-1, Woodland 2-1-0, Grillo 1-2-0, Pepperell 0-2-1.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Brooks Koepka (3), United States, halved with Tom Lewis (60), England.

Li Haotong (36), China, def. Alex Noren (27), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Li Haotong (36), China, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 1 up.

Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Tom Lewis (60), England, 4 and 2.

Friday

Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.

Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.

Standings

x-Li 2-1-0, Noren 2-1-0, Lewis 1-1-1, Koepka 0-2-1.

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Luke List (64), United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 1 up.

Thursday

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Justin Harding (47), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Luke List (64), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 2 and 1.

Friday

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.

Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.

Standings

x-McIlroy 3-0-0, Harding 2-1-0, List 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 0-3-0.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Justin Thomas (5), United States, 3 and 2.

Matthew Wallace (33), England, def. Keegan Bradley (31), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Justin Thomas (5), United States, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (31), United States, halved with. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark

Friday

Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.

Standings

x-Bjerregaard 2-0-1, Thomas 1-1-1, Wallace 1-2-0, Bradley 0-1-2.

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 3 and 1.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.

Thursday

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 2 and 1.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 2 up.

Friday

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.

Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.

Standings

x-Leishman 3-0-0, DeChambeau 1-2-0, Aphibarnrat 1-2-0, Knox 1-2-0.

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, 5 and 4.

Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 4 and 3

Webb Simpson (21), United States, halved with Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan.

Friday

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.

Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.

Standings

x-Molinari 3-0-0, Kodaira 1-1-1, Olesen 1-2-0, Simpson 0-2-1.

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Jon Rahm (8), Spain, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 7 and 5.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. J.B. Holmes (43), United States, 3 and 1.

Thursday

J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (8), Spain, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.

Friday

Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.

J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.

Standings

x-Kuchar 2-0-1, Holmes 2-1-0, Rahm 1-1-1, Kim 0-3-0.

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Xander Schauffele (9), United States, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Xander Schauffele (9), United States, halved with. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, halved with Lee Westwood (62), England

Friday

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.

Standings

x-Hatton 2-0-1, Schauffele 1-1-1, Cabrera Bello 1-1-1, Westwood 0-2-1.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Paul Casey (10), England, def. Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, 5 and 3.

Charles Howell III (42), United States, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Paul Casey (10), England, halved. Charles Howell III (42), United States

Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 3 and 2.

Friday

Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.

Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.

Standings

x-Casey 2-0-1, Ancer 2-1-0, Howell 1-1-1, Smith 0-3-0.

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Kyle Stanley (41), United States, def. Louis Ooshtuizen (19), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, halved with. Kyle Stanley (41), United States

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 1 up.

Friday

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.

Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.

Standings

x-Oosthuizen 2-1-0, Fleetwood 1-1-1, Stanley 1-1-1, An 1-2-0.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 4 and 3.

Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.

Standings

x-Stenson 3-0-0, Furyk 2-1-0, Mickelson 1-2-0, Day 0-3-0.

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 3 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, halved with Brandt Snedeker (44), United States.

Thursday

Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 4 and 2.

Friday

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.

Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.

Standings

x-Woods 2-1-0, Cantlay 1-1-1, Snedeker 1-1-1, Wise 1-2-0.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Tony Finau (14), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Kevin Kisner (48), United States, 2 up.

Thursday

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 2 up.

Keith Mitchell (56), United States, def. Ian Poulter (30), England, 1 up.

Friday

Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Kisner 2-1-0, Poulter 2-1-0, Finau 1-2-0, Mitchell 1-2-0.

(Kisner wins on third sudden-death playoff hole).

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 1 up.

Jordan Spieth (28), United States, halved with Billy Horschel (38), United States.

Thursday

Billy Horschel (38), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 2 and 1.

Jordan Spieth (28), United States, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Standings

x-Na 2-1-0, Spieth 1-1-1, Horschel 1-1-1, Watson 1-2-0.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Andrew Putnam (51), United States, def. Patrick Reed (16), United States, 3 and 2.

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, 4 and 2.

Thursday

Patrick Reed (16), United States, halved with. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 5 and 4.

Friday

Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.

Standings

x-Garcia 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-1, Lowry 1-1-1, Putnam 1-2-0.

