Dell Match Play Groups

|Friday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 4 and 3.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, 4 and 3.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.
Hideki Matsuyama (24), halved with Chez Reavie (55), United States.
Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.
x-Grace 3-0-0, Matsuyama 1-1-1, Johnson 1-2-0, Reavie 0-2-1.
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 2 and 1.
Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 2 and 1.
Justin Rose (2), England, halved with Eddie Pepperell (34), England.
Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. vs. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 1 up.
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.
Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.
x-Justin Rose 2-0-1, Woodland 2-1-0, Grillo 1-2-0, Pepperell 0-2-1.
Brooks Koepka (3), United States, halved with Tom Lewis (60), England.
Li Haotong (36), China, def. Alex Noren (27), Sweden, 5 and 4.
Li Haotong (36), China, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 1 up.
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Tom Lewis (60), England, 4 and 2.
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.
Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.
x-Li 2-1-0, Noren 2-1-0, Lewis 1-1-1, Koepka 0-2-1.
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Luke List (64), United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 1 up.
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Justin Harding (47), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Luke List (64), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 2 and 1.
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.
x-McIlroy 3-0-0, Harding 2-1-0, List 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 0-3-0.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Justin Thomas (5), United States, 3 and 2.
Matthew Wallace (33), England, def. Keegan Bradley (31), United States, 1 up.
Justin Thomas (5), United States, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 3 and 1.
Keegan Bradley (31), United States, halved with. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark
Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.
x-Bjerregaard 2-0-1, Thomas 1-1-1, Wallace 1-2-0, Bradley 0-1-2.
Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 3 and 1.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 2 and 1.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 2 up.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.
Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
x-Leishman 3-0-0, DeChambeau 1-2-0, Aphibarnrat 1-2-0, Knox 1-2-0.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, 5 and 4.
Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 4 and 3
Webb Simpson (21), United States, halved with Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.
x-Molinari 3-0-0, Kodaira 1-1-1, Olesen 1-2-0, Simpson 0-2-1.
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 7 and 5.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. J.B. Holmes (43), United States, 3 and 1.
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (8), Spain, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
x-Kuchar 2-0-1, Holmes 2-1-0, Rahm 1-1-1, Kim 0-3-0.
Xander Schauffele (9), United States, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, 4 and 3.
Xander Schauffele (9), United States, halved with. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, halved with Lee Westwood (62), England
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.
x-Hatton 2-0-1, Schauffele 1-1-1, Cabrera Bello 1-1-1, Westwood 0-2-1.
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, 5 and 3.
Charles Howell III (42), United States, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 2 and 1.
Paul Casey (10), England, halved. Charles Howell III (42), United States
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 3 and 2.
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.
x-Casey 2-0-1, Ancer 2-1-0, Howell 1-1-1, Smith 0-3-0.
Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 3 and 2.
Kyle Stanley (41), United States, def. Louis Ooshtuizen (19), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, halved with. Kyle Stanley (41), United States
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 1 up.
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.
Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.
x-Oosthuizen 2-1-0, Fleetwood 1-1-1, Stanley 1-1-1, An 1-2-0.
Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 2 and 1.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 4 and 3.
Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 1 up.
Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.
x-Stenson 3-0-0, Furyk 2-1-0, Mickelson 1-2-0, Day 0-3-0.
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 3 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, halved with Brandt Snedeker (44), United States.
Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 2 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 4 and 2.
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.
Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.
x-Woods 2-1-0, Cantlay 1-1-1, Snedeker 1-1-1, Wise 1-2-0.
Tony Finau (14), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Kevin Kisner (48), United States, 2 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 2 up.
Keith Mitchell (56), United States, def. Ian Poulter (30), England, 1 up.
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
x-Kisner 2-1-0, Poulter 2-1-0, Finau 1-2-0, Mitchell 1-2-0.
(Kisner wins on third sudden-death playoff hole).
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 1 up.
Jordan Spieth (28), United States, halved with Billy Horschel (38), United States.
Billy Horschel (38), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 2 and 1.
Jordan Spieth (28), United States, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 3 and 2.
Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.
x-Na 2-1-0, Spieth 1-1-1, Horschel 1-1-1, Watson 1-2-0.
Andrew Putnam (51), United States, def. Patrick Reed (16), United States, 3 and 2.
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, 4 and 2.
Patrick Reed (16), United States, halved with. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 5 and 4.
Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.
x-Garcia 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-1, Lowry 1-1-1, Putnam 1-2-0.
