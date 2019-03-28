Dell Match Play Results

Thursday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses)

Paul Casey (10), England, halved. Charles Howell III (42), United States

Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 4 and 3

Webb Simpson (21), United States, halved with Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan.

Billy Horschel (38), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 2 and 1.

Jordan Spieth (28), United States, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Rose (2), England, halved with Eddie Pepperell (34), England.

Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. vs. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 1 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 4 and 3.

Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 1 up.

Justin Thomas (5), United States, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (31), United States, halved with. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark

Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 4 and 2.

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Justin Harding (47), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Luke List (64), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 2 and 1.

Xander Schauffele (9), United States, halved with. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, halved with Lee Westwood (62), England

J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (8), Spain, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.

Patrick Reed (16), United States, halved with. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 5 and 4.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.

Hideki Matsuyama (24), halved with Chez Reavie (55), United States.

Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, halved with. Kyle Stanley (41), United States

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 1 up.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 2 and 1.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 2 up.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 2 up.

Keith Mitchell (56), United States, def. Ian Poulter (30), England, 1 up.

Li Haotong (36), China, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 1 up.

Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Tom Lewis (60), England, 4 and 2.

