Dell Match Play Results

Friday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses)

Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.

Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.

Advertisement

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.

Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.

Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.

Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.

J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.

Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.

Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.

Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.

Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.

Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.

Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.

Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.

Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.

Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.

Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.