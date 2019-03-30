Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dell Match Play Results

March 30, 2019 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Fourth Round

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Marc Leishman (17), Australia, 2 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 6 and 5.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 5 and 4.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Justin Rose (2), England, 2 up.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, 3 and 2.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, 4 and 3.

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Branden Grace (40), South Africa, 1 up.

Quarterfinals

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 6 and 5.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 1 up.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 up.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.