Dell Match Play Results

Saturday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses) Fourth Round

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Marc Leishman (17), Australia, 2 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 6 and 5.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 5 and 4.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Justin Rose (2), England, 2 up.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, 3 and 2.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, 4 and 3.

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Branden Grace (40), South Africa, 1 up.

Quarterfinals

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 6 and 5.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 1 up.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 up.

