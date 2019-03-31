Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dell Match Play Results

March 31, 2019 7:09 pm
 
Sunday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Semifinals

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.

Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.

Championship

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2

Consolation

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.

