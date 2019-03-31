Dell Match Play Results

Sunday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses) Semifinals

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.

Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.

Championship

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2

Consolation

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.

