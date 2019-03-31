Dell Match Play Results

|Sunday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
|(Seedings in parentheses)
|Semifinals
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.
Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.
