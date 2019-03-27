Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dell Match Play Results

March 27, 2019 7:55 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Wednesday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

(Seedings in parentheses)

Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Kyle Stanley (41), United States, def. Louis Ooshtuizen (19), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 3 and 1.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tony Finau (14), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Kevin Kisner (48), United States, 2 up.

Brooks Koepka (3), United States, halved with Tom Lewis (60), England.

Li Haotong (36), China, def. Alex Noren (27), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Paul Casey (10), England, def.. Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, 5 and 3.

Charles Howell III (42), United States, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 2 and 1.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, 5 and 4.

Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 1 up.

Jordan Spieth (28), United States, halved with Billy Horschel (38), United States.

Justin Rose (2), England, def. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 2 and 1.

Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 2 and 1.

Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 2 and 1.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Justin Thomas (5), United States, 3 and 2.

Matthew Wallace (33), England, def. Keegan Bradley (31), United States, 1 up.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 3 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, halved with Brandt Snedeker (44), United States

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Luke List (64), United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (9), United States, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, 4 and 3.

Jon Rahm (8), Spain, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 7 and 5.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. J.B. Holmes (43), United States, 3 and 1.

Andrew Putnam (51), United States, def. Patrick Reed (16), United States, 3 and 2.

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, 4 and 2.

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 4 and 3.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.