Dell Match Play Results

Wednesday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

(Seedings in parentheses)

Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Kyle Stanley (41), United States, def. Louis Ooshtuizen (19), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 3 and 1.

Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.

Advertisement

Tony Finau (14), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Kevin Kisner (48), United States, 2 up.

Brooks Koepka (3), United States, halved with Tom Lewis (60), England.

Li Haotong (36), China, def. Alex Noren (27), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Paul Casey (10), England, def.. Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, 5 and 3.

Charles Howell III (42), United States, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 2 and 1.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, 5 and 4.

Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 1 up.

Jordan Spieth (28), United States, halved with Billy Horschel (38), United States.

Justin Rose (2), England, def. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 2 and 1.

Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 2 and 1.

Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.

Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 2 and 1.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Justin Thomas (5), United States, 3 and 2.

Matthew Wallace (33), England, def. Keegan Bradley (31), United States, 1 up.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 3 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, halved with Brandt Snedeker (44), United States

Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Luke List (64), United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (9), United States, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, 4 and 3.

Jon Rahm (8), Spain, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 7 and 5.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. J.B. Holmes (43), United States, 3 and 1.

Andrew Putnam (51), United States, def. Patrick Reed (16), United States, 3 and 2.

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, 4 and 2.

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 4 and 3.

Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.