Demaryius Thomas pleads guilty to careless driving

March 27, 2019 3:32 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has pleaded guilty to careless driving in a February crash in downtown Denver.

As part of a plea deal announced Wednesday, Thomas’ attorneys say prosecutors dismissed a felony vehicular assault charge. Thomas was fined $300, must complete 50 hours of community service and was placed on supervised probation for one year.

In a statement released by his attorneys, Thomas said he accepts responsibility and he promised to never again put anyone at risk with that type of behavior.

Police said Thomas was driving more than twice the speed limit on Feb. 16 when his SUV went off the road and flipped end-over-end after hitting a median.

One of his passengers suffered serious injuries, while Thomas and another passenger had minor injuries.

