Dennis beats buzzer for Wichita St in 82-79 win over Tulane

March 9, 2019 11:18 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dexter Dennis’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Wichita State to an 82-79 win over Tulane on Saturday night, leaving the Green Wave winless in American Athletic Conference play.

Dennis had been 0 for 4 from the field, all on 3-pointers, but he coolly took an inbound pass from Ricky Torres, turned and hit the winning 20-footer for the Shockers (17-13, 10-8).

The loss leaves Tulane 0-18 in conference play despite a career-high 36 points from Caleb Daniels and 20 from Samir Sehic. Tulane fell to 4-26 with its 20th consecutive loss.

Tulane battled back from a 37-28 halftime deficit, took the lead three minutes into the second half and led 60-52 with just under nine minutes remaining. Wichita State rallied and the lead changed hands five times.

Samajae Haynes-Jones led Wichita state with 15 points, Markis McDuffie scored 14, Jaime Echenique had 13 and Jamarius Burton added 10 points for the Shockers.

The Shockers improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave for the season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 77-62 on Feb. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

